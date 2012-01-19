TOKYO Jan 19 Japan's Terumo Corp said on Thursday it will invest 30 billion yen ($391 million) in a new plant in Yamaguchi, western Japan, to boost production capacity of catheters and other medical devices and diversify production bases.

Terumo, whose current production sites are mainly located in central Japan, said the new factory will go online in 2015. ($1 = 76.8000 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)