PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 17
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) -
* Tesco sales fell 1.9 percent year-on-year in 12 weeks to June 22 - Kantar Worldpanel
* Asda sales up 3.6 percent, Sainsbury up 3.0 percent, Morrisons down 3.8 percent - Kantar Worldpanel (Reporting by James Davey)
April 17 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Shares of underwear maker HanesBrands Inc are poised to produce a total return of around 25 percent over the next two years after a disappointing quarter that has prompted a sell-off, Barron's said on Sunday.