LONDON Oct 14 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco
has suspended another three employees as part of a
probe into a 250 million pounds($399 million) profit
mis-statement, taking the total number of suspended staff to
eight.
"We have asked three employees to step aside to facilitate
the investigation into the potential overstatement of profits in
UK food for the first half of the year," said a spokeswoman for
the firm.
The identities of the three were not disclosed.
Tesco will provide an update on the investigation with its
interim results on Oct. 23.
(1 US dollar = 0.6272 British pound)
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)