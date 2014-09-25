LONDON, Sept 25 Executives from Tesco,
the world's No. 3 retailer, could be grilled by a British
parliamentary committee of lawmakers over its overstatement of
profits, BBC radio reported on Thursday.
Adrian Bailey, chairman of the parliamentary business
committee, told BBC Radio 5 Live Tesco executives could be asked
to explain the firm's 250 million pounds ($408 million)
misstatement of first-half profits which wiped 2 billion pounds
off its stock market value.
Bailey said Tesco's overstatement was a "stratospheric
error", adding that any probe could be extended to the wider UK
grocery industry.
"We may well as a committee want to look at this. Not just
at Tesco but at what is going on in the retail industry and in
the relationship with the suppliers to see if the issues we came
across two years ago are still there," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.6124 British pound)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Karolin Schaps)