LONDON Oct 14 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco
has removed another three employees from their jobs as
it continues to probe a 250 million pounds ($400 million) profit
overstatement.
The latest suspensions, announced on Tuesday, take the total
number of suspended employees to eight.
"We have asked three employees to step aside to facilitate
the investigation into the potential overstatement of profits in
UK food for the first half of the year," said a spokeswoman for
the firm.
The identities of the three were not disclosed.
Tesco said it will provide an update on the investigation
with its interim results on Oct. 23.
The overstatement, relating to payments from suppliers and
first disclosed on Sept. 22, has knocked over 4 billion pounds
off Tesco's stock market value.
The stock was down 1 percent at 178.7 pence at 12.14 GMT.
People familiar with the situation have named the first five
suspended executives as UK managing director Chris Bush, UK
finance director Carl Rogberg, commercial director John Scouler
food sourcing director Matt Simister and group commercial
director Kevin Grace.
Tesco is also being investigated by the Financial Conduct
Authority.
