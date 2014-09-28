LONDON, Sept 28 Initial warnings from the
insider who blew the whistle on a 250 million pounds ($406
million) accounting scandal at Britain's biggest retailer Tesco
were ignored, the Sunday Times reported, citing a
senior source at the supermarket.
The newspaper reported that the concerns were first raised
before former Chief Executive Philip Clarke left the
supermarkets group in July following a profit warning.
The whistleblower, an accountant reporting to UK finance
director Carl Rogberg, raised concerns with superiors but
"failed to get traction", the newspaper reported.
Clarke's ousting and the appointment of former Unilever
executive Dave Lewis as his successor on Sept. 1
encouraged the insider to pass the information to Tesco's
general counsel, who alerted Lewis to the problem nine days ago,
the Sunday Times reported.
Tesco declined to comment on the report.
On Monday, Tesco said it had overstated first-half profit by
250 million pounds - effectively its third profit warning in two
months. It suspended four senior executives and launched an
investigation, calling in forensic accountants and lawyers.
The Sunday Telegraph reported that the Tesco investigation
is focusing on the culture of the retailer, with concerns that
managers may have been pressured into using improper practices.
The Mail on Sunday reported staff had been ordered not to
shred or delete documents while an investigation into the
scandal takes place.
($1 dollar = 0.6155 British pound)
