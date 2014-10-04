LONDON Oct 4 British grocer Tesco has
taken delivery of a corporate jet worth $50 million just days
after announcing it had overstated its profits by 250 million
pounds ($399.08 million), the Financial Times reported on
Saturday.
The Gulfstream 550 long-range jet was ordered early last
year during the tenure of former chief executive Philip Clarke
who was ousted in July, the paper said.
Britain's biggest retailer was strongly criticised by
shareholders last year when it revealed it was running a fleet
of four executive jets, despite falling sales at home and
troubles abroad.
A Tesco spokesman declined to comment on the new jet but
said: "All aircraft operated by Tesco are in the process of
being sold."
Last month Tesco's new boss Dave Lewis said the company
needed to make changes in the way it operates after an
accounting scandal that led to first-half profits being
overstated wiped 3 billion pounds from its stock market value.
"Turning our business around will require change in our
culture, as well as in our processes and our brand proposition,"
he said in an email to staff.
Britain's financial watchdog has launched a full
investigation into the accounting error, which effectively
brought about Tesco's third profit warning in two months.
(1 US dollar = 0.6264 British pound)
(Reporting by Stephen Addison; editing by Susan Thomas)