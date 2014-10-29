BRIEF-Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering to pay cash div 0.15 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
LONDON Oct 29 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco confirmed on Wednesday that the Serious Fraud Office had begun a full investigation into accounting practices at the company.
Tesco was already being investigated by financial regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), after the group revealed the discovery of a 263 million pounds ($424 million) accounting hole.
Releasing a statement in response to media reports, Tesco said on Wednesday the FCA's investigation would now end and be replaced by the SFO probe. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)
