LONDON Oct 29 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) is to launch a formal criminal probe into accounting
errors at troubled supermarket Tesco, Sky News reported
on Wednesday.
Britain's biggest retailer, which has suffered a string of
recent profit warnings and management exits, is already being
investigated by accounting watchdog, the Financial Reporting
Council, after the firm overstated first-half profits by $263
million pounds (424 million).
Both the SFO and Tesco declined to comment. Shares in Tesco
slipped half a percent on the news.
(1 US dollar = 0.6206 British pound)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment and Sarah Young; editing by Kate
Holton)