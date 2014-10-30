(Inserts missing context in ninth paragraph)
By Neil Maidment and Kate Holton
LONDON Oct 29 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) has opened a formal criminal investigation into accounting
errors at Tesco, raising the stakes in a scandal that
has hammered the reputation of the country's biggest grocer.
Already battling challenges on multiple fronts, Tesco said
on Wednesday it had been notified of the SFO's new investigation
into the 263 million-pound ($424 million) overstatement of its
first-half profits that has led to the suspension of eight
senior members of staff.
Tesco is already facing one proposed investor lawsuit in the
United States over the accounting irregularities caused by
booking deals with suppliers too early.
Britain's accounting watchdog, the Financial Reporting
Council, is also examining how the error came about.
Shares in Tesco, which had been up about 2 percent all day,
fell initially on the news by half a percent before recovering
to close up 2 percent at 172 pence.
When the SFO launches a full criminal investigation against
a company or individuals it has to be satisfied that there are
reasonable grounds to believe that conduct might involve serious
or complex fraud or bribery.
Such investigations can take years to complete.
"The SFO confirmed today that the director has opened a
criminal investigation into accounting practices at Tesco plc,"
the independent government department said in a statement.
Eight senior members of staff have been suspended by the
company since the accounting errors came to light. Tesco said
they remain employees and have been asked to step aside while
the matter is investigated, adding that there was no suspicion
of wrongdoing.
The 95-year-old group, which has dominated the British high
street for years, is battling a severe slowdown in trading that
has led to a string of recent profit warnings and resulted in a
near halving of its market value this year.
Having only recently appointed a new chief executive and
finance director and now looking for a new chairman, Tesco
revealed in September it had found a 250 million-pound
overstatement in its first-half profits, prompting investors to
dump the stock.
Then last week the group said in its delayed first-half
results that it now believed the accounting hole stretched to
263 million pounds.
Chief Executive Dave Lewis, just seven weeks into the job,
also said he could no longer provide a full-year profit forecast
because he did not know how much it would cost to rebuild the
firm, Britain's largest private employer.
LENGTHY PROCESS
The SFO probe will replace one already being carried out by
the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) which will now be closed.
The agency will take months sifting through vast quantities
of digital data and other evidence, while seeking to identify
and trace witnesses.
Some investigations might qualify for a so-called Deferred
Prosecution Agreement (DPA). This is effectively a suspended
corporate sentence and a new string to the SFO's bow that has
yet to be tested.
But DPAs, the SFO has said, will only happen where it can
persuade a judge that it is in the interests of justice and
where a company cooperates fully and can show that it has put
any misdemeanour behind it and removed offending personnel.
(1 US dollar = 0.6206 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by David
Goodman and Greg Mahlich)