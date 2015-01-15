LONDON Jan 15 The new boss of Britain's biggest
supermarket chain Tesco has drafted in the advertising
agency behind some of the world's most famous adverts, BBH,
following a disastrous period of profit warnings and an
accounting scandal.
Bartle Bogle Hegarty is an award-winning British ad agency
owned by France's Publicis and is known for creating
adverts for Audi, Levi Straus, British Airways and Johnnie
Walker.
Tesco's new chief executive Dave Lewis is likely to have
known the agency from his time at consumer goods group Unilever
, when it created the well known "Lynx Effect" adverts
for Unilever's Lynx deodorant.
Lewis said on Thursday that both BBH and consultants Blue
Rubicon would start work with Tesco, while it will stop working
with ad agency Wieden+Kennedy.
"Blue Rubicon is a proven adviser to boards around the world
on corporate and brand turnarounds. It will lead on reputation
strategy, positioning and reputation campaigning," Lewis said.
"Both businesses will play a central role as Tesco
reconnects with customers and rebuilds trust in the brand in the
coming years."
Tesco said its financial public relations adviser,
Brunswick, would remain in its position.
Last Thursday Tesco said it would slash costs, close stores
and sell assets to fund lower prices and mend its finances, as
it fights back from market share losses.
As part of the turnaround, analysts also expect it to
consider changing its brand from the "Every Little Helps"
slogan.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)