* New Tesco boss brings in experts he knows from Unilever
* BBH produced high profile ads for Levis, Audi, Lynx
* Blue Rubicon works with global boards on turnaround
strategy
LONDON, Jan 15 The new boss of British
supermarket Tesco has drafted in BBH, an advertising
agency behind a series of high profile campaigns, to rebuild its
brand after an accounting scandal added to its image problems.
Bartle Bogle Hegarty is an award-winning British agency
owned by France's Publicis which has worked for
consumer brands including Audi, Levi Strauss, British Airways
and Johnnie Walker.
Tesco's new chief executive Dave Lewis, a marketing expert
who worked for consumer goods group Unilever for 27
years, said he had appointed BBH and consultants Blue Rubicon to
help management turn around the firm's reputation.
"Both businesses will play a central role as Tesco
reconnects with customers and rebuilds trust in the brand in the
coming years," Lewis said in a statement.
Lewis knows both companies from his time at Unilever, with
BBH behind the "Lynx Effect" adverts for its deodorant brand as
well as campaigns for Omo and Surf detergents and Vaseline
ointment.
Other notable BBH campaigns include creating the "Vorsprung
durch Technik" (Progress Through Technology) catchphrase to help
sell Audi cars.
Marketing experts have speculated that Lewis might ditch
Tesco's dated red-and-blue logo and its "Every Little Helps"
slogan used since 1992 that has been twisted of late to mock the
struggling retailer.
Tesco announced plans last week to slash costs, close stores
and sell assets to fund lower prices and mend its finances, as
Britain's largest supermarket chain fights to win back customers
lost to German discounters Aldi and Lidl. A 263 million pound
($400 million) accounting scandal has added to the sense of
crisis at the company.
According to marketing consultancy Interbrand, the value of
the Tesco brand fell 16 percent last year to $9 billion, leaving
it behind France's Carrefour as Europe's most
valuable supermarket name.
Lewis said Blue Rubicon was a proven adviser to boards on
corporate and brand turnarounds and would lead on reputation
strategy. It has won awards for work with brands from Coca-Cola
to Tesco's rival Sainsbury's.
Tesco is ending its relationship with ad agency
Wieden+Kennedy, which had been its lead creative and strategic
agency since 2012. Its financial public relations adviser,
Brunswick, would retain its role.
($1 = 0.6560 pounds)
