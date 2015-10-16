LONDON Oct 16 Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, is to stick with its 22-year-old "Every Little Helps" slogan, it said on Friday as it detailed plans for its television advertising campaign in the run-up to Christmas.

In January, following a disastrous period of profit warnings and a regulatory investigation into manipulation of its earnings, Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis drafted in ad agency BBH to revive its battered image, replacing Wieden+Kennedy.

The appointment of BBH, responsible for high-profile ads for brands including Levis, Audi and Lynx, sparked speculation that the "Every Little Helps" sign-off, which first appeared in 1993, would get the chop.

But nine months later, Tesco said the first major TV campaign to be put together by BBH would retain the slogan.

The pre-Christmas campaign, featuring British comedy actors Ruth Jones and Ben Miller as mum and dad in a Tesco family, will showcase the improvements Lewis has pushed through since he joined the grocer in September 2014 - namely lower and more stable prices, better product availability and improved customer service.

Last week Tesco posted a 55 percent slump in first-half pretax profit but said it was trading ahead of expectations and outperforming rivals. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Holmes)