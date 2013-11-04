LONDON Nov 4 Tesco, the world's third
largest retailer, is to install hi-tech screens at its petrol
forecourt stores in Britain that scan queuing shoppers so the
firm can tailor advertising to them.
A deal with Amscreen, owned by entrepreneur and television
personality Alan Sugar, will see the "OptimEyes" system rolled
out to 450 Tesco petrol forecourts in Britain.
Tesco, which pioneered the tracking of customer behaviour
with its Clubcard loyalty card two decades ago, said cameras
built into the screens estimate whether a person is male or
female and to which one of three age groups they belong.
Relevant adverts are then broadcast to screens in the
checkout area based on these factors.
"The ability to tailor content based on time and location
means it can be extremely useful and timely for our customers,"
said Peter Cattell, category director for Tesco petrol stations.
To counter potential criticism from privacy campaigners the
retailer stressed the screens do not use eyeball scanners,
facial recognition or identify individual customers in any way.
It said no image or picture of customers is recorded or
captured and nor is any personal data captured.
Tesco, which trails France's Carrefour and U.S.
number one Wal-Mart by annual sales, is 1-1/2 years into
a 1-billion pound ($1.6 billion) turnaround plan in its main
British market, where it has been losing ground after focusing
investment on a rapid expansion overseas.