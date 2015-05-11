(Adds Tesco naming Deloitte as new auditor)
LONDON May 11 Tesco, Britain's biggest
retailer, has named Deloitte as its new auditor, ending its
32-year relationship with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)
after an accounting scandal.
The appointment follows a formal tender process in which PwC
did not take part.
"We and PwC mutually agreed that they would not take part in
the tender process. PwC will therefore stand down as the
company's auditors at the conclusion of the 2015 annual general
meeting," Tesco said on Monday.
Tesco said in September it had overstated first-half profits
by 250 million pounds ($385 million) due to incorrectly booking
payments from suppliers, a figure it later raised to 263 million
pounds.
The scandal led to the suspension, then exit, of several
senior executives, and sparked investigations by Britain's
Serious Fraud Office (SFO), accounting watchdog the Financial
Reporting Council (FRC) and a grocery industry watchdog.
It could also prompt investor lawsuits both in Britain and
the United States.
PwC has not commented directly on the scandal, but said when
the FRC investigation was announced in December that it would
cooperate fully with the inquiry and was committed to delivering
work to the highest professional standards.
Tesco's new chief executive Dave Lewis has since changed the
retailer's relationships with suppliers.
PwC has been Tesco's auditor since 1983. Its auditing of the
supermarket's 2014-15 accounts was its final act for the
company.
($1 = 0.6490 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir and Mark
Potter)