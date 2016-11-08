Nov 8 Tesco Bank, a unit of supermarket chain
Tesco Plc, said late on Tuesday it had resumed full
service after a cyber theft over the weekend that targeted
thousands of customers forced it to halt online transactions
from all current accounts.
Tesco added it had confirmed around 9,000 customers had been
affected by fraudulent transactions and that the total cost of
refunding all customers was estimated to be 2.5 million pounds.
"We've now refunded all customer accounts affected by fraud
and lifted the suspension of online debit transactions so that
customers can use their accounts as normal", Tesco Bank's chief
executive Benny Higgins said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8076 pounds)
