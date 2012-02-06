LONDON Feb 6 Tesco, the world's
third-biggest retailer, said its Tesco Bank business in the UK
has delayed the launch of its current account service until next
year, dealing a blow to government attempts to reduce the
dominance of Britain's big five banks.
The bank had previously intended to launch current accounts
in the autumn of this year, aiming for a slice of a market
dominated by Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland,
HSBC, Barclays and Santander UK.
Tesco Bank said the launch timing was now being driven by
the speed of implementation of new industry-wide systems to help
customers switch current accounts more easily.
"We are progressing at the right pace in our journey towards
offering a full-service bank", a spokeswoman said. "We're close
to completing the migration of our existing products and
services and will continue to take a cautious approach to
launching new products," she added.
News of the current account delay at Tesco Bank comes a
month after the wider group issued its first profit warning in
living memory following disappointing Christmas sales, sending
its shares tumbling.
Shares in Tesco were down 1 percent at 323.4 pence at 0943
GMT on Monday, valuing the business at about 26 billion pounds
($41.08 billion).
Tesco announced plans to set itself up as a bank in 2008
when it bought out RBS from a financial services joint
venture.
While it has launched some products since then, like a
fixed-rate savings account, it has focused largely on setting up
its own operations, from IT platforms to call centres, and
transferring customers to them.
Some analysts have been disappointed by the time it has
taken Tesco to gear up its banking business, arguing it has
missed an opportunity to take custom from established players
during the financial market crisis and lagged other new
entrants, like Virgin Money and Metro Bank.