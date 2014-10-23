LONDON Oct 23 Tesco Bank said its trading
profit increased by 15.9 percent to 102 million pounds ($164
million) in the six months to the end of August, driven by a
strong increase in lending.
The bank, which is owned by Britain's biggest retailer, said
on Thursday customer numbers grew by 13.9 percent compared with
the year before despite greater competition.
Tesco Bank is one of a number of new lenders that have
emerged to challenge Britain's biggest four banks - Royal Bank
of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays
and HSBC.
Tesco Bank said its mortgage business had grown to 1.03
billion pounds at the end of August compared with 697 million
the year before.
The bank also said it had set aside another 27 million
pounds to compensate customers mis-sold loan insurance.
Tesco Bank reiterated that its profit growth for the full
year would be offset by investment in its new personal current
account service, which was launched earlier this year.
The bank's parent, Tesco, reported a larger than expected
hole in its accounts, forcing it to scrap its full-year trading
profit outlook.
(1 US dollar = 0.6231 British pound)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)