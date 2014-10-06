LONDON Oct 6 Tesco, the troubled
British grocer, has beefed-up its board with the appointment of
two new non-executive directors who provide retail and
international experience.
The firm, which is reeling from an accounting scandal, said
on Monday Richard Cousins and Mikael Ohlsson will join the board
on Nov. 1.
Cousins is the chief executive of catering group Compass
, while Ohlsson was until September 2013 CEO and
President of the IKEA Group.
"Mikael and Richard have been updated on and are wholly
supportive of the steps being taken by the new management team
to rebuild trust in Tesco and to focus all the resources of the
business to deliver value to our customers," said Chairman
Richard Broadbent.
