LONDON Oct 6 Tesco has hired two new
non-executive directors, adding retail and international
experience to its board and addressing one of the criticisms of
Britain's biggest supermarket group following an accounting
scandal last month.
The company said on Monday Richard Cousins, chief executive
of catering group Compass, and Mikael Ohlsson, the
former boss of furniture retailer IKEA, would join its
board on Nov. 1.
The appointments come two weeks after Tesco said it had
overstated first half profit by 250 million pounds ($400
million).
That oversight led to the suspension of four senior Tesco
executives, the calling in of forensic accountants and lawyers
to find out what went wrong and a 4 billion pounds drop in the
grocer's market value.
"Mikael and Richard have been updated on and are wholly
supportive of the steps being taken by the new management team
to rebuild trust in Tesco and to focus all the resources of the
business to deliver value to our customers," said Tesco chairman
Richard Broadbent.
Cousins has been CEO of Compass since 2006 and is a former
non-executive director of consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser
. Ohlsson worked for IKEA for 34 years and was CEO from
2009 to 2013.
Analysts welcomed the appointments to a board which had been
criticised for failing to challenge management and a lack of
retail experience.
Shore Capital's Clive Black said both new recruits were
highly regarded by investors.
"Non-executive directors rarely put pennies into the tills
but in this instance we welcome the joint appointments and hope
that it represents the recommencement of more effective
governance of Tesco," he said.
He added that he saw scope for wide-ranging changes to
Tesco's board, including more executives, more changes to the
non-executives and a new chairman.
Broadbent, chairman for almost three years, was a former
public official and banker. Others on the board have experience
in telecoms, media, finance and cars, while Patrick Cescau, the
board's senior independent director, is a former chairman of
Unilever, one of Tesco's biggest suppliers.
Tesco's new chief executive Dave Lewis, who joined from
Unilever on Sept. 1, is due to update the market on the progress
of the investigation into the accounting scandal on Oct. 23,
when the firm will also publish interim results.
Shares in Tesco, down 47 percent this year, were up 2.4
percent at 176.2 pence by 1000 GMT, valuing the firm at 14.5
billion pounds.
