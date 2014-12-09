PSA Group needs deeper cuts in China, CEO says
SHANGHAI, April 18 PSA Group needs "a new business model" in China with "much more cost reduction", Chief Executive Carlos Tavares told reporters on Tuesday at the Shanghai auto show.
Dec 9 Tesco Plc
* CEO Dave Lewis says seeing "encouraging signs" from selective price cuts
* Says review of group portfolio continuing, no update today
* CEO says has received "very positive" reaction from suppliers
* CEO says "quietly optimistic" about what firm is doing
* CEO says have started to "re-base relationship we have with suppliers"
* CEO says "not walking away from rebates with suppliers"
* CEO says "incredibly difficult" to predict timeframe of turnaround
* CEO says UK head likely to be recruited within the next few months Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)
* VST Industries Ltd - March quarter net profit 451 million rupees versus profit 1.53 bln rupees year ago