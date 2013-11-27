BRIEF-Sports Direct International reports 7.9 pct stake in Finish Line
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
Nov 27 Tesco PLC : * Completion of fresh & easy sale * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Sports Direct International Plc reports 7.9 percent stake in Finish Line Inc as of april 6 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pehjlu Further company coverage:
* Bienville Capital Management, LLC reports 5.38 percent passive stake in Adecoagro SA as of april 4 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pezUxQ Further company coverage: