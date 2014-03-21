US STOCKS-Wall St surges, Nasdaq hits record on French vote result
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
March 21 Tesco PLC : * Tesco confirms joint venture with tata in India * Tesco has today entered into an agreement with Trent Limited, part of the Tata Group, to form a 50:50 joint venture * Completion of this transaction is subject to other necessary approvals. * Tesco's investment will be around 85 mln stg * On completion of the transaction THL will operate 12 stores retailing a range of merchandise * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Indexes up: Dow 1.02 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 1.14 pct (Updates to open)
April 24 The Nasdaq hit a record high at the open on Monday, with other indexes also surging, as investors breathed a sigh of relief after Centrist candidate and market favorite Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French election.