March 21 Tesco PLC : * Tesco confirms joint venture with tata in India * Tesco has today entered into an agreement with Trent Limited, part of the Tata Group, to form a 50:50 joint venture * Completion of this transaction is subject to other necessary approvals. * Tesco's investment will be around 85 mln stg * On completion of the transaction THL will operate 12 stores retailing a range of merchandise * Source text for Eikon: