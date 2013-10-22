BRIEF-Astellas Pharma to acquire Ogeda SA
* under agreement, Astellas has agreed to pay up to a total of eur 800 million
Oct 22 Oct 22 TESCO Corp : * Says on October 18, board and CFO Robert L. Kayl mutually agreed to terminate their employment relationship effective November 11, 2013 * Says appointed John Dodson to interim CFO and interim principal accounting officer, effective November 11, 2013 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
SANTIAGO, April 2 The copper market is likely to see a small shortage as early as this year because of a lack of new supply and the removal of up to 800,000 tonnes over the past 18 months in response to modest prices, Rio Tinto's copper and diamonds chief will say on Tuesday.