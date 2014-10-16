LONDON Oct 16 Warren Buffett, the billionaire
chairman and chief executive of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway
, has cut his vehicle's stake in troubled British grocer
Tesco to below 3 percent, according to a stock market
notification.
The filing, published on Thursday, said that on Oct. 13
Berkshire reduced its Tesco holding to "less than 3 percent".
Earlier this month Buffett said Berkshire's investment in
Tesco was a "huge mistake."
Berkshire had a roughly 3.96 percent stake in Tesco's
shares, according to an early May regulatory filing.
Tesco is reeling from an accountancy scandal and a downturn
in trading. Its shares have fallen 48 percent so far this year.
