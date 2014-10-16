UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
LONDON Oct 16 Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman and chief executive of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway , has cut his vehicle's stake in troubled British grocer Tesco to below 3 percent, according to a stock market notification.
The filing, published on Thursday, said that on Oct. 13 Berkshire reduced its Tesco holding to "less than 3 percent".
Earlier this month Buffett said Berkshire's investment in Tesco was a "huge mistake."
Berkshire had a roughly 3.96 percent stake in Tesco's shares, according to an early May regulatory filing.
Tesco is reeling from an accountancy scandal and a downturn in trading. Its shares have fallen 48 percent so far this year. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Neil Maidment)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.