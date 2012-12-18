LONDON Dec 18 Tesco Plc is moving
closer to appointing a UK chief executive, which could come in
the early months of next year, the Financial Times reported on
Tuesday.
An announcement on the appointment could be made within the
next few months, with Tesco's chief operating officer Chris Bush
emerging as the frontrunner for the role, the paper cites people
familiar with the situation as saying.
The announcement could come as early as January, when the
world's third-biggest retailer makes an update on its Christmas
and new year trading, the FT said.
Phil Clarke, chief executive of the British company since
March 2011, has been trying to turn round Tesco's UK business
since it issued its first profit warning in 20 years last
January.
He took direct control of the UK business in March, when
Richard Brasher stepped down as its chief executive.