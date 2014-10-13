Oct 13 A director of Tesco PLC is compiling a possible list of candidates who could replace Richard Broadbent as chairman, amid the troubled British grocer's battle with an accounting crisis, Sky News reported.

Tesco's senior independent director, Patrick Cescau, told the leading investors last week that the company is preparing for an array of scenarios, including the exit of Broadbent as chairman, Sky News said. (bit.ly/1w2raEW)

Broadbent hinted earlier that he might consider stepping down after the investigation into company's accounting practices is complete.

The search for a successor to Broadbent has not begun formally, the multimedia news agency said.

Also, it is not clear whether Cescau, who does not intend to succeed Broadbent, has reached out to any of the potential candidates for the role, Sky News said, citing an institutional shareholder in the company.

Former Tesco executive John Gildersleeve and Archie Norman, the former Asda boss who now heads ITV, are among those being considered as possible successors to Broadbent, Sky News said.

Tesco is being investigated by the Financial Conduct Authority after it announced in September that it had overstated its first-half profit by 250 million pounds.

Sky News said that Broadbent is supportive of the work being undertaken by Cescau to examine a list of possible successors.

Also on Monday, Sky News, citing sources, said that Mark Armour, a former finance director of Reed Elsevier, would become chairman of Tesco's audit committee, replacing Ken Hanna, during the course of next year.

Tesco declined to comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)