LONDON, July 30 Tesco will drop
"Unexpected item in bagging area" and other phrases from its
self-service check-outs after shoppers told Britain's top
supermarket they found the messages "shouty" and "irritating".
Tesco introduced self-service in 2003 and now has more than
12,000 of the machines handling millions of purchases a day.
They emit the unpopular "Unexpected item" phrase in a female
voice followed by "Remove this item before continuing" when they
do not recognise an object.
Customers simply trying to buy a sandwich or a bottle of
milk complained about the process, which halts the sale and
forces them to wait as a Tesco employee manually overrides the
frozen computer.
"It's listened to by millions of customers every week, so
we've acted on customer and colleague feedback and worked hard
to get the new voice right," said James Dewen, Tesco's
self-service checkout operations manager.
The company said it is switching to a male voice which will
ask shoppers to "Please check your packing area" and then say
"This can now be placed in your bag".
The company said the new voice is "friendlier" and will add
"Thank you for shopping at Tesco".
"The new voice has already been installed in a small number
of stores ...It will be introduced in all of Tesco's UK stores
by the end of October," it said.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely)