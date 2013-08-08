Aug 8 Britain's Tesco Plc, the world's
number three retailer, is set to announce on Friday an agreement
to merge its operations in China with a division of
state-controlled retailer China Resources Enterprise (CRE)
, Sky News reported on Thursday citing people close to
the talks.
Sky reported that the supermarket group is set to sign an
agreement to merge its store estate in China with that of
Vanguard, part of CRE. ()
A spokeswoman for Tesco declined to comment on the report.
The Sky report, citing people familiar with the talks, said
Tesco was likely to have a 20 percent stake in the enlarged
business and that finalising the agreement was likely to take
several months.