June 7 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco Plc
is likely to announce this week a sale of its Turkish
unit Kipa and British restaurant chain Giraffe, Sky
News reported on Tuesday.
Tesco is selling Kipa to Turkish rival Migros Ticaret
, while Giraffe is being sold to an unidentified buyer
which already has restaurant assets in Britain, Sky reported,
citing sources. (bit.ly/25KCtrg)
Kipa said in May there had been confidential talks between
Tesco and Migros but the parties had not been able to reach an
agreement.
Tesco declined to comment. Migros could not be reached for
comment outside regular business hours.
Sky reported in April that Tesco was planing to sell some of
its businesses, including Giraffe, to focus on reviving its main
grocery business.
Tesco, under Chief Executive Dave Lewis, has been seeking to
cut debt and shed its loss-making businesses after its profits
were battered by an accounting scandal and British market share
losses to rivals.
When Lewis took the helm at Tesco in 2014, analysts had
speculated the firm's stake in Giraffe could be sold. In the
first large divestment by Lewis, Tesco sold its biggest overseas
unit Homeplus last year.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Adrian
Croft)