LONDON May 31 Tesco, Britain's biggest
retailer, said on Wednesday it had struck a deal with
electricals group Dixons Carphone to trial Currys PC
World concessions in some of its largest stores.
As shoppers increasingly use smaller convenience stores and
shop online, Tesco, in common with Britain's other major
supermarket groups, is looking to refit its once bustling
superstores with new attractions such as rival retail brands to
fill empty space.
The aim is to make the space profitable and avoid store
closures.
Under the Tesco/Dixons Carphone deal, the first Currys PC
World store will open in July at Tesco’s Milton Keynes Extra
store, in central England followed by a second concession at its
Weston Favell Extra store in Northampton, central England, later
in August.
A range of Currys PC World products will be on offer in the
outlets, including televisions, computers, white goods and
accessories.
Tesco already has third-party outlet deals with firms such
as fashion retailer Arcadia and health foods retailer Holland
and Barrett.
Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest supermarket
group, trialled Argos concessions in its larger stores before
taking over its owner Home Retail for 1.1 billion pounds ($1.41
billion) last year.
($1 = 0.7788 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman)