By Neil Maidment
LONDON Feb 9 Britain's biggest retailer Tesco
Plc is pursuing the sale of a majority stake in its
data-gathering arm Dunnhumby, rather than an outright exit or
flotation, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on
Monday.
Tesco said in January it would slash costs and sell assets
to fund lower prices and mend its finances, as new boss Dave
Lewis plots the supermarket's fight back from years of market
share losses, an accounting scandal and debt-ratings downgrades.
As part of that plan, Goldman Sachs was appointed to
explore strategic options for Dunnhumby, which analysts value at
between 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) and 2 billion.
"Tesco wouldn't want to 100 percent exit from Dunnhumby",
the source, who did not wish to be named, said. "And I don't
think there would be any sort of flotation."
"It would either be a trade or strategic buyer, or private
equity buying a majority stake and Tesco keeping the rest."
Tesco declined comment.
Dunnhumby, which was bought by Tesco in 2004, gathers and
analyses data from almost 1 billion shoppers globally to help
firms create customer loyalty and personalisation programmes.
The data is behind Tesco's successful Clubcard loyalty
scheme and is also sold to clients including Coca-Cola,
Unilever and Nestle.
By remaining involved in Dunnhumby, Tesco would stand to
benefit from another party investing in the company to develop
the industry's next wave of data. A total Tesco exit could hurt
Dunnhumby's value and would also mean the supermarket could not
preclude certain companies from using the firm.
Around six or seven parties, including private equity-led
consortiums, have shown a serious interest in the business, the
source said, although talks are still at early stages.
Lewis said last month Clubcard remained "a very strategic
and very important part" of the Tesco proposition. Dunnhumby
generates around 500 million pounds in annual revenue and around
100 million of profit.
Lewis has already sold loss-making Blinkbox Movies to
TalkTalk and Blinkbox Music to Guvera. Both businesses
were considered non-core.
The CEO is conducting a full review of Tesco's global asset
portfolio, though he has said there is no need for a "fire
sale", given the firm's liquidity and funding.
Shares in Tesco, which are down 28 percent on a year ago but
up 14 percent since Lewis' Jan. 8 strategy update, were up 0.8
percent to 230.70 pence at 1557 GMT, valuing the business at
around 18.7 billion pounds.
($1 = 0.6572 pounds)
