LONDON Jan 9 Tesco, the world's third-largest
retailer by revenue, is to appoint a new managing director of
its UK business on Thursday when it updates the market with its
Christmas sales performance.
The company will appoint Chris Bush, currently chief
operating officer in its British business, to the role, the
Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday without citing
sources.
The newspaper said the appointment of Bush would allow
Tesco's chief executive, Philip Clarke, to spend more time on
strategic issues beyond Tesco's domestic market.
Clarke, who took direct control of the UK business last
March after the division's then-Chief Executive Richard Brasher
quit, has been trying to turn the division around.
The division, which accounts for about two-thirds of Tesco's
sales and profits, issued its first profit warning in two
decades in January last year. Analysts expect Tesco to report
like-for-like sales growth of 0.5-1.5 percent in its home market
over the Christmas period.
Tesco declined to comment.