June 2 Tesco Plc, Britain's biggest retailer, is creating two roles on its executive committee, Chief Executive Phil Clarke said on Monday, hoping to "reshape" the company and meet changing customer needs amid price cuts and a weak food market.

Jill Easterbrook, who is currently running Tesco's emerging health and well-being businesses, will become the chief customer officer. Matt Atkinson will take on the role of chief creative officer, Clarke said. (link.reuters.com/xar79v)

The supermarket operator is expected to report on Wednesday its worst quarterly performance in its key home market since Clarke took the helm in 2011.

He is two years into a turnaround plan for the British market which contributes two-thirds of sales and profit at Tesco, the world's third-largest retailer after Wal-Mart and Carrefour. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)