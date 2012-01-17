LONDON Jan 17 Tesco, the world's
No.3 retailer, announced a franchise deal with Fawaz Abdulaziz
Al Hokair & Co, the largest owner of shopping malls in Saudi
Arabia, as part of a drive to transform its F&F clothing range
into an international fashion brand.
The British supermarket group, which currently sells F&F in
11 markets, said on Tuesday it was looking for franchise
partners in other countries as well.
"The franchise model is a natural extension of the work we
have been doing to turn F&F into a truly global fashion brand,"
said F&F International Chief Executive Jason Tarry. "Now we have
the opportunity to grow our brand further in markets where Tesco
does not have a presence."
The group, which issued a shock profit warning last week, is
looking to build a number of international brands to appeal to
more aspirational shoppers, including Technika in electronics
and Parioli in Italian foods.