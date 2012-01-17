LONDON Jan 17 Tesco, the world's No.3 retailer, announced a franchise deal with Fawaz Abdulaziz Al Hokair & Co, the largest owner of shopping malls in Saudi Arabia, as part of a drive to transform its F&F clothing range into an international fashion brand.

The British supermarket group, which currently sells F&F in 11 markets, said on Tuesday it was looking for franchise partners in other countries as well.

"The franchise model is a natural extension of the work we have been doing to turn F&F into a truly global fashion brand," said F&F International Chief Executive Jason Tarry. "Now we have the opportunity to grow our brand further in markets where Tesco does not have a presence."

The group, which issued a shock profit warning last week, is looking to build a number of international brands to appeal to more aspirational shoppers, including Technika in electronics and Parioli in Italian foods.