* Relaunch is biggest investment in "finest" for 15 years
* Investing "tens of millions of pounds" in relaunch
* Forecasts "double digit" percentage rise in "finest" sales
LONDON, Oct 7 Tesco, Britain's biggest
retailer, has relaunched its "finest" premium food range, aiming
to tap the industry-beating sales growth enjoyed by upmarket
rival Waitrose and reverse years of market share
losses.
The world's third-biggest retailer behind France's Carrefour
and U.S. number one Wal-Mart is 1-1/2 years
into a 1-billion pound ($1.6 billion) turnaround plan in its
main British market, where it has been losing ground after
focusing investment on a rapid expansion overseas.
The company said on Monday it had spent "tens of millions of
pounds" on revamping its "finest" range and expected a "double
digit" percentage rise in sales from products including a trifle
made with Amontillado sherry syrup, Aberdeen Angus beef steaks
and Anglesey pure sea salt.
While many Britons have been cutting back on grocery
spending in a struggling economy, fuelling a surge in sales at
discounters Aldi and Lidl, many have also
been treating themselves at John Lewis' Waitrose chain.
The latest industry data from Kantar Worldpanel show
Waitrose growing sales at 9.7 percent year-on-year in the 12
weeks to Sept. 15, compared with just 1.9 percent at Tesco.
"This isn't about taking on Waitrose," Tesco's UK managing
director Chris Bush told reporters at the relaunch of the 1,500
product "finest" range, currently worth 1.4 billion pounds in
annual sales.
"This is us continuing on our journey on improving our food
offer that started last year with the relaunch of (value range)
Everyday Value, the continual improvement of (the mid-tier)
Tesco brand and now the relaunch of finest," he said.
The relaunch is being supported by sponsorship of Downton
Abbey, currently Britain's most popular television drama series,
and by an advertising campaign that starts later this month.
Despite heavy investment in new products, staff and revamped
stores, Tesco last week posted flat underlying quarterly sales
in Britain, while plunging profits in mainland Europe added to
pressure on its struggling overseas business.
Fifteen years after it began as a selection of ready-made
meals, the "finest" relaunch includes 400 new products, with
three quarters of the range either new or improved and 200
products removed.
Shares in Tesco were up 0.6 pence at 362 pence at 1500 GMT,
valuing the business at 29.2 billion pounds.