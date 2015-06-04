LONDON, June 4 Britain's biggest supermarket
chain Tesco is to introduce a pilot scheme at 10 of its
UK stores to give away each day's unsold food to charities such
as women's refuge centres and children's breakfast clubs.
Tesco said around 30,000 tonnes of perishable food such as
bread, fruit, vegetables and sandwiches had been thrown away at
its stores and distribution centres over the past year.
British rivals Sainsbury's and Morrisons
already run similar schemes. Sainsbury's has a network of over
300 stores connected to local charities making food collections.
Last month France cracked down on food waste with
legislation banning big supermarkets from destroying unsold but
edible food, threatening fines and even jail sentences.
Teaming up with UK and Irish food redistribution
organisations, store managers will use an app to alert charities
to the amount of surplus food available each day and will hand
it over for free to those able to collect it.
Britain has 445 foodbanks, according to The Trussell Trust
charity, and distributed emergency food to almost 1.1 million
people in 2014-15, up from 913,000 a year earlier. The rise has
fuelled concern that the gap between the wealthy and the poor is
growing even as the UK economy shows signs of improvement.
"This is potentially the biggest single step we've taken to
cut food waste, and we hope it marks the start of eliminating
the need to throw away edible food in our stores," Tesco chief
executive Dave Lewis said on Thursday.
Tesco, which under Lewis is slashing prices and improving
stores and service to try and revitalise sales hurt by pressure
from discount rivals, already runs the scheme in Ireland.
