LONDON, July 29 Tesco on Friday
unveiled its latest weapon in a drive to improve its image and
win share in the cut-throat British grocery market - free fruit
for children while their parents shop.
Hammered by changing shopping habits, the rise of German
discounters Aldi and Lidl and an accounting scandal, Tesco has
been fighting back under Chief Executive Dave Lewis who took
charge in Sept. 2014.
Britain's biggest retailer said the free fruit initiative,
being launched in over 800 stores, will see it provide apples,
soft citrus and bananas to under sixteens. Children accompanied
by an adult can pick one free piece from a stand at the front of
the store.
"We're Britain's biggest greengrocer, so we want to make it
easier for parents to get their children eating more healthily,"
said Matt Davies, Tesco CEO for the UK and Ireland.
Tesco declined to reveal the anticipated cost of the
initiative.
A spokesman said Tesco sells over 2,500 tonnes of citrus
fruits and up to 4,000 tonnes of bananas every week. The firm
has about 42 million shopping transactions a week.
Last month Lewis said Tesco's recovery was gaining momentum
as the firm reported a second straight quarter of UK underlying
sales growth. However, the supermarket's share price is still
down 26 percent over the last year.
