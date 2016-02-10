LONDON Feb 10 Tesco, Britain's biggest
retailer, has taken full control of the Harris+Hoole coffee shop
chain by buying out its founding investors, it said on
Wednesday.
The supermarket chain purchased a non-controlling stake in
an agreement struck three years ago. That deal included an
option which Tesco has now exercised.
When Dave Lewis became Tesco chief executive in 2014
analysts had speculated the firm's stake in the coffee shop
chain and its Giraffe restaurant chain could be sold.
"We can confirm we have acquired full ownership of
Harris+Hoole," Tesco said.
"We have worked successfully with Harris+Hoole since
investing in the business...and will continue to partner with
the management board in the future."
Harris+Hoole trades from 43 outlets, employing around 500.
Last month Tesco reported better than expected Christmas
trading, while industry data published on Tuesday showed an
improving trend.
Shares in the firm have increased 16.3 percent so far this
year. They were up 4.2 percent at 181.1 pence at 1351 GMT.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Keith Weir)