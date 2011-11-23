(Adds more comments, detail, background)

LONDON Nov 23 Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, is expanding its price-cutting campaign as grocers battle to lure cash-strapped shoppers in the run up to the key Christmas trading period.

Tesco, which takes more than one in every ten pounds spent in British shops, said on Wednesday it was reducing the price of 1,000 staple products, including meat, fruit and vegetables.

UK chief executive Richard Brasher said some of the investment was on top of a "Big Price Drop" campaign launched two months ago, although he declined to give a figure.

Tesco said in September it was investing 500 million pounds ($782 million) cutting prices in a bid to reverse a drift lower in its market share over recent years, sparking a flurry of claims and counter-claims in the industry.

Wm Morrison, Britain's fourth-biggest grocer, said earlier this month it would deliver 100 million pounds of savings for customers this Christmas.

Some analysts said the campaigns were part of the normal cut and thrust of the industry. However, government statisticians cited price cuts by grocers as a factor behind a larger-than-expected easing in October inflation.

Brasher said while it would take time for Tesco to feel the benefits of its price cutting, the early signs were good.

"If I look at transaction counts and if I look at underlying volume, both of them have improved," he told reporters on a store tour in north London.

Many British retailers are struggling as shoppers' disposable incomes are squeezed by higher prices, muted wages growth and austerity measures, and they worry about falling house prices, rising unemployment and a weak economic recovery.

DOGGIE DOO AND ONESIES

Tesco, the world's third-biggest retailer behind France's Carrefour and U.S. leader Wal-Mart, has lagged sales growth at its main British rivals in recent quarters, due in part to its greater exposure to sales of non-food goods, where shoppers have been making the biggest cutbacks.

The group has also admitted to mistakes, such as stocking too few must-have goods, like Apple's iPads.

Brasher said this situation had improved and the group's electrical goods business was performing "materially better" than last year. Tesco now accounts for around 60 percent of Kindle e-readers sold outside of Amazon, he said.

Tesco, which is vying with Toys R Us for the second spot in Britain's toy market, has also grown market share in toys this year by one percentage point to 13 percent, and is closing in on market leader Argos on 15 percent, it said.

Tesco said it was introducing a number of initiatives aimed at helping cash-strapped consumers, including six months' interest-free credit on some electrical goods purchases and a scheme for shoppers to trade in old electrical goods in exchange for money off a new purchase or vouchers.

It will also employ 10 home economists on Christmas Day offering online advice on how to cook the festive meal.

The group expects top-sellers this Christmas to include Doggie Doo, a game where players have to scoop up plasticine poo, and the onesie, an all-in-one pyjama suit for adults.

It is due to publish third-quarter sales on Dec. 8. ($1 = 0.6391 pound) (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Myles Neligan and Helen Massy-Beresford)