LONDON Feb 28 Tesco, Britain's
biggest retailer, said it has shuffled its marketing team as the
firm seeks to bounce back after a shock profit warning last
month.
An internal announcement from Tesco seen by Reuters on
Tuesday said Carolyn Bradley, UK marketing director for the last
four years, will become group brand director reporting to deputy
chief executive and chief marketing officer Tim Mason.
Bradley will be succeeded as UK marketing director by David
Wood, currently commercial director in Hungary and a former
Kraft and Unilever executive.
The appointments were made on the same day data from market
research firm Kantar WorldPanel showed Tesco's UK market share
had fallen to levels not seen since 2005.