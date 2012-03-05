* Tesco to invest in existing UK stores, open new ones
* PM Cameron endorses plan as "massive confidence boost"
* Tesco raises $602 mln in IPO of Thai property fund
* Shares down 0.4 pct
By James Davey and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, March 5 Tesco, the
world's third-biggest retailer, plans to take on 20,000 new
staff in Britain as it battles to regain ground lost to rivals
in its main market after a shock post-Christmas profit warning.
The supermarket group, which runs around 5,400 stores in 14
countries, also said on Monday it had raised 18.4 billion Thai
baht ($602 million) from listing a property fund in Thailand,
providing funds for expansion in the fast-growing Asian market.
British Prime Minister David Cameron hailed the recruitment
drive by Tesco, Britain's biggest private sector employer, as "a
massive confidence boost for the UK economy."
However, the figure is dwarfed by the estimated 700,000 jobs
the government is cutting in the public sector as part of its
drive to erase the country's huge budget deficit. Britain's
jobless claimant count rose by 6,900 in January, with the number
of young people out of work topping 1 million.
"Any job creation is good news, but the actual boost to the
economy in terms of spending power will probably be fairly
limited," said IHS Global Insight chief economist Howard Archer.
"There needs to a lot more job additions to offset what is
happening in the public sector and tight job conditions in other
areas."
Some in the retail industry also questioned whether Tesco
would actually deliver the 20,000 jobs pledged.
"Supermarkets have a track record of making promises that
they can't keep when it comes to job creation," said James
Lowman, CEO of the Association of Convenience Stores.
REFRESHED STORES
Tesco, which makes over 70 percent of its trading profit in
Britain, said its plan would see hundreds of existing stores
"refreshed", with a focus on improving its offers of fresh
produce, fresh meat, bakery and counter services. An unspecified
number of new stores will also open.
Shares in the firm, which have lost over 21 percent of their
value over the last three months, were down 0.4 percent at 316.8
pence at 1420 GMT, valuing the business at 25.6 billion pounds.
"The fact is that Tesco has let its stores lag its rivals
and it is now playing catch-up, at a time when the world of
supermarkets is not standing still," said independent retail
analyst Nick Bubb.
"Many of these (20,000) jobs would have been there in the
first place if Tesco hadn't cut back the level of service in
their fresh food departments."
Tesco, which issued its first profit warning in living
memory in January, did not say how much it would spend on the
programme, which it described as "the first stage" in its
planned investment for the UK business.
Espirito Santo analyst Richard Cathcart forecast the
investment in new staff would cost around 260 million pounds.
With industry data having indicated Tesco's share of the
British grocery market fell last month to levels not seen since
2005, analysts expect a more detailed strategy update when it
publishes full-year results on April 18.
THAI PROPERTY FUND
Tesco's Thai property listing is part of a growing trend
among retailers to squeeze more value from their real estate
assets. They bundle some of their supermarkets and shopping
malls into a property fund and sell the fund units to investors,
leasing back the property.
Tesco, which has over 800 stores in Thailand, said the
initial public offering of the Tesco Lotus property fund was
priced at 10.4 baht per unit, the top end of its offer range and
confirming a Reuters report.
The fund comprises 17 shopping malls anchored by a Tesco
Lotus hypermarket in cities including Bangkok and tourist
destinations such as Krabi and Koh Samui.
The IPO is Thailand's biggest since Rayong Refinery's $710
million offering in 2006, and the second largest equity offering
in Asia in 2012 so far behind February's $794 million listing by
China Communications Construction in Shanghai.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Nomura Holdings Inc
, Phatra Securities and Royal Bank of
Scotland managed the IPO.