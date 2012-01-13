LONDON Jan 13 Tesco's UK
operations chief sold stock just over a week before a profit
warning sent shares in the world's third-biggest retailer
plunging, a regulatory filing shows.
Noel "Bob" Robbins, UK chief operating officer, sold 50,000
shares at 404.51 pence apiece on Jan. 4, netting around 202,000
pounds ($309,000), according to a filing published on Jan. 5.
That was eight days before Tesco reported its biggest drop
in underlying British sales for decades, and three days before
the end of the period covered by its trading statement.
"Bob Robbins sold less than 5 percent of his substantial
shareholding in Tesco for necessary family expenditure," a Tesco
spokesman said, adding the sale was not made in a period
restricted by regulatory rules.
"We are confident that Bob was not in possession of any
price-sensitive information at the time the sale was approved."
On Thursday, Tesco said investment to improve its British
business would hit profits in its 2012-13 financial year,
sending its shares down as much as 19 percent, their biggest
one-day drop since 1988.
On Friday, the stock fell a little further to touch a
34-month low of 315.1 pence.
"The significant movement in the share price on Thursday
was, we believe, primarily due to the announcement on profit
guidance and UK investment plans for 2012/13. Bob was not party
to discussions around the profit guidance or the investment
plans at the time he made his sale," the Tesco spokesman said.
A Tesco veteran, Robbins, 54, was appointed UK chief
operating officer on March 1, 2011, having previously worked as
chief executive officer for central and eastern Europe and
strategy and development director in Asia.
He sits on the group's executive committee, one level below
its main board.
On Dec. 22, internet director Ken Towle also sold 40,193
shares at 385.6 pence apiece, worth around 155,000 pounds.