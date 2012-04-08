LONDON, April 8 Major shareholders in Tesco
have called on the world's third-biggest retailer to
rethink its strategy and improve its struggling domestic market,
the Sunday Times reported, three months after the group issued a
shock profit warning.
Legal & General Investment Management said the company
needed to think about its capital allocation and return on
capital.
"It needs to think long and hard about what it wants to be
-- can it be everything to everyone, or should it focus on its
gem, the British grocery business?" Richard Black of L&G told
the paper, on behalf of Tesco's third-biggest shareholder with a
4 percent stake.
"Of course, this is likely to raise questions about other
areas of the business, such as America and the bank."
Tesco issued its first profit warning in living memory in
January after enduring its worst Christmas in decades, and in
March parted company with the head of its UK business, leaving
its group Chief Executive Phil Clark to oversee the management
of that market too.
Investors are desperate to see Tesco's home market improve,
where market share has fallen in recent months to levels not
seen since 2005.
Market research data from Kantar WorldPanel said Tesco's
market share fell 0.4 percentage points year-on-year to 30.2
percent in the 12 weeks to March 18, while rival Asda, owned by
U.S. firm Wal-Mart Stores Inc, rose 0.6 percentage
points to 17.9 percent.
Tesco has already detailed a programme to invest in existing
and new stores and take on 20,000 new staff. But
some shareholders would like to see it go further.
"The actions taken so far to stabilise market share don't
seem to have gained traction, and the balance sheet looks
stretched, so you have to worry there's another profit warning
coming," one top 10 investor told the Sunday Times, without
being named.
Another said the company needed to pull back from its push
into the United States, and described its efforts in that market
with its "Fresh & Easy" business as a "disaster".
"They have racked up hundreds of millions of losses,"
another unnamed top 10 shareholder said. "It was a brave move
but, after identifying the strategy wasn't working, they should
have pulled back faster."
Tesco will publish preliminary results on April 18th and
will set out its investment plans for its British division.
"We stay close to our investors and know what they expect of
Tesco," a spokesman said. "We have a clear target to break even
in America and in January we reported that Fresh & Easy had
continued its strong run of form.
"In the UK, we began our investment plan last summer,
accelerated the pace in January and have already announced
important initiatives, including a big investment in price,
20,000 more staff in stores, and the launch of the Everyday
Value range."