LONDON Aug 8 Tesco, the world's number
three retailer, is hoping the allure of casual dining, coffees
and even yoga will help tempt Britons back to its retail park
stores as part of a 1 billion pound ($1.55 billion) push to
revitalise business.
Like other retailers, Tesco, which makes about two-thirds of
its revenue in Britain, has seen online shopping, rising petrol
prices and weak consumer spending curb the need for its largest
stores and their big ticket items, with supermarkets now betting
more heavily on online and smaller local convenience stores.
To tempt shoppers back into their cars, Tesco is reinventing
some of its near 250 out-of-town stores into leisure
destinations for families. Unused space is being developed to
house everything from artisan coffee shop Harris + Hoole and an
upmarket bakery, to a clothing department, restaurant chain
Giraffe and community space for Yoga and baby classes.
"Although it has served us well for two decades, we know we
need to change destination retail going forward," Tesco Extras
Managing Director Tony Hoggett told reporters on Thursday at its
Watford, Hertfordshire, store, the first to house some of the
new concepts.
In April Tesco posted its first profit fall in two decades,
wrote down the value of its global operations by $3.5 billion
and confirmed plans to exit its loss-making business in the
United States, after five years trying to crack the market.
The firm has struggled more than many UK rivals in part
because it sells a higher proportion of non-food goods than
other grocers and also due to years of underinvestment that saw
it lose ground to rivals J Sainsbury and Asda.
Other concepts being trailed include nail bars, hairdressing
areas and gyms. It will open two more revamped stores next week.