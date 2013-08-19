LONDON Aug 19 Tesco has been fined
300,000 pounds ($468,400) by a British court for misleading
consumers over the pricing of strawberries.
The case, brought by Birmingham City Council against
Britain's biggest retailer, relates to the misleading price of a
400g punnet of strawberries at stores in 2011.
The strawberries were marked at half price when a higher
previous price had only been charged for a short period.
Tesco apologised for the error.
"We sell over 40,000 products in our stores, with thousands
on promotion at any one time, but even one mistake is one too
many," said a spokeswoman for the firm.
She said that since 2011 staff had been given additional
training and reminded of their responsibilities to ensure Tesco
always adheres to pricing guidelines.