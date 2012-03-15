LONDON, March 15 Tesco, the
world's third-biggest retailer, said the head of its UK business
Richard Brasher is to step down from the board with immediate
effect and leave the company in July.
The firm, which issued a profit warning in January, said on
Thursday group Chief Executive Philip Clarke will take on
responsibility for the UK business in addition to his existing
duties.
"I have decided to assume responsibility as the CEO of our
UK business at this very important time. This greater focus will
allow me to oversee the improvements that are so important for
customers," said Clarke.