(Corrects number of Tesco stores in China to over 100, not
1,000 in 13th paragraph)
* Tesco has franchise agreement in India with Tata retail
arm
* Progress on opening retail to FDI appears to have
slowed-exec
* Tesco, Wal-Mart and Carrefour to set up shop in India
By Henry Foy and Matthias Williams
MUMBAI, Nov 14 Retail giant Tesco Plc
plans to build on its existing tie-up with India's Tata
Group to expand in the country if foreign operators are allowed
to invest in multi-brand retail, an executive director of the UK
retailer said on Monday.
India currently allows 51 percent foreign investment in
single-brand retailers and 100 percent for wholesale operations.
Global players such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Carrefour
have long sought greater access to the country's small
but fast-growing organised retail sector.
New Delhi is considering raising the foreign ownership cap
in multi-brand retail to 51 percent, a move aimed at unclogging
supply bottlenecks and tackling high inflation. The policy has
been in the works for years but remains held up by political
opposition.
Tesco signed a franchise agreement in 2008 with Trent Ltd
, part of the salt-to-steel Tata conglomerate, under
which the Indian firm's Star Bazaar shops use Tesco's supply
chains and infrastructure.
"We have a strong relationship with Trent, the retail arm of
Tata, which is allowing us to provide services to them," Lucy
Neville-Rolfe, executive director, corporate and legal affairs,
told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a World
Economic Forum event in Mumbai.
"If and when liberalisation comes, we can then use that to
build up a business," she said.
Domestic chain operators such as Trent, Pantaloon
and the RPG Group are hopeful that the opening of the sector to
foreign players will spark joint ventures and investment from
global operators that will be required to team up with local
players.
Small shop owners account for more than 90 percent of
India's $450 billion retail sector. Backed by opposition
parties, they have opposed the entry of foreign players, fearing
that they will be put out of business.
"It felt as if there was a little flurry," said
Neville-Rolfe, about progress in opening up the sector. "But it
seems as if the flurry has slowed a little bit."
Tesco signed an agreement with Trent in 2008 to open 50 Star
Bazaar hypermarkets by 2013, of which 13 are now operational.
For its own stores, Tesco sources around 270 million pounds
($434 million) worth of products such as cotton, tea and grapes
from India each year, and has an office in Bangalore where
almost 6,000 employees work on research and development and
internal services for the firm.
"You need to look at this market ten years hence," said
Neville-Rolfe. "It's a market of interest for us even if the
investment climate doesn't open up."
Eight years after entering China, Tesco has over 100
supermarkets in the country, contributing over 1 billion pounds
($1.61 billion) in annual revenue.
($1 = 50.125 Indian Rupees)
($1 = 0.622 British Pounds)
(Editing by Tony Munroe and Jon Loades-Carter)