BRIEF-Rajesh Exports gets new export order worth 8.87 bln rupees
* Says order procured from global importer from UAE Source text - (http://bit.ly/2o9OFCc) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Dec 17 Tesco Plc has applied to invest in India's Trent Hypermarket Ltd, the British retailer said on Tuesday, making it the first foreign investor in India's multi-brand retail sector.
The world's third largest retailer made an application to India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board and plans to invest $110 million, an official at the Indian trade ministry said.
A statement from the Trent said Tesco wanted approval to buy a 50 percent stake in the company, which operates its Star Bazaar hypermarket chain in the western state of Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka.
The decision brings much-needed relief to the government, which allowed foreign investors in India's supermarket sector in September 2012 but had failed to see a single application until now.
Trent is a unit of India's Tata Group.
* Says order procured from global importer from UAE Source text - (http://bit.ly/2o9OFCc) Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, March 29 Hong Kong stocks pared early gains to end slightly higher on Wednesday, as weakness in property shares offset buying in shipping firms and index heavyweight Tencent.
March 29 IL&FS Engineering and Construction Co Ltd: